Cheetah Cement assist Home Affairs with 10 tonnes of cement

Whale Rock Cement (trading as Cheetah Cement) this week presented 10 tonnes of cement to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

WRC Chairperson Zedekias Gowaseb presented the cement to Home Affairs Deputy Minister Dr. Daniel Kashikola at the Otjiwarongo plant on Monday (19 June). Dr. Kashikola said the cement will be used to construct proper living quarters for police officers manning Namibia’s borders.

“This generous donation from Cheetah Cement will go a long way towards improving the welfare of our men and women in uniform living in harsh conditions at our borders.

We are determined to improve the living conditions of our officers. Therefore, the mandate of the Ministry cannot be executed in isolation, but in conjunction with the support of all ministries, law-abiding citizens, and corporate organisations,” said the Deputy Minister.

Gowaseb said the cement donation was yet another demonstration of Cheetah Cement’s commitment to assisting the Government in uplifting the welfare of Namibians.

“This contribution from Cheetah Cement has come at the right time when the Namibian Police Force is faced with challenges in providing proper accommodation for its members. Some members, particularly those deployed along the borders are living in deplorable conditions, as they are accommodated in dilapidated tents,” Dr. Kashikola said.

He challenged other corporate entities and individuals to emulate Cheetah Cement in helping improve the living conditions of members of the Police Force.