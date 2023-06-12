Training for sign language interpreters underway in Windhoek

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) is hosting a 10-day Sign Language Interpreter’s Training that commenced on 19 June, in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD), funded in part by the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) and facilitated by the South African Sign Language Interpreting National Centre (SASLINC CC).

Programme Manager of KAS Namibia-Angola Country Office, Claudia Gossow in a statement said that training is being offered to 30 Interpreters from across Namibia and is to professionalize Namibia Sign Language Interpretation.

“The training aims to enable access to vocational training, recruitment of local sign language trainers, inclusive education, and other essential devices for the Namibian deaf community. And also to promote access to key decision-making platforms and enhance information on basic human rights and elections to name but a few of the focal areas,” she added.

She emphasized that one of the main focal points of the training is to advocate for the recognition of sign language as an official indigenous language in Namibian.

“The training also aims to create awareness, promote inclusivity, and to help with the active participation of the society in activities and services aimed to support persons with disabilities,” she concluded.