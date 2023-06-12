Select Page

Government picks first fruits from “green hydrogen” chimera – gets free stake in Hyphen

Posted by | Jun 21, 2023 |

Government picks first fruits from “green hydrogen” chimera – gets free stake in Hyphen

A Memoranduim of Understanding signed this week between the Namibian Government and a string of European partners, at last revealed that the so-called Green Hydrogen for which Namibia is singled out, will go to the European market as an energy substitute.

The MoU between Namport, the Port of Rotterdam, Hyphen, Gasunie, Nampower and Invest International represents the entire value chain from where the hdrogen will be produced (Hyphen) to the point of export (Namport) to the point of import in Europe (Port of Rotterdam) to the distribution agent (Gasunie) for onward distribution to European manufacturers. The entire chain will be bankrolled by Invest International, a Dutch development finance institution that has been mandated by the Dutch Government to invest in strategic infrastructure in emerging markets.

The Namibian Government will by agreement obtain the right to 24% shareholding in Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Pty) Ltd, a Namibian registered green hydrogen development company, specifically formed to develop green hydrogen projects in Namibia for international, regional and domestic supply.

The Environmental Investment Fudn of Namibia (EIF) will play an active role as conduit for channelling the funding from the European financiers to the local investment vehicle. The EIF will partner with two Durch companies, Climate Fund Managers and Invest International.

An amount of approximately N$850 million will be provided by the investors as upfront capital extended as grant funding.

At the signing of the MoU, the Namibian Government issued Hyphen with an official notice indicating that it will take up its 24% equity stake in the hydrogen manufacturer.

EIF Chief Executive, Benedict Libanda said: Global partnership is of paramount importance to advance green hydrogen development, especially considering the nascent nature of the sector. Collaboration among countries, industry stakeholders, and international players is vital to overcome technological challenges, scale up production, and establish a global sustainable hydrogen economy. By joining forces, we can pool resources, share knowledge, and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future powered by green hydrogen.”

 

About The Author

Daniel Steinmann

Educated at the University of Pretoria: BA (hons), BD. Postgraduate degrees in Philosophy and Divinity. Publisher and Editor of the Namibia Economist since February 1991. Daniel Steinmann has steered the Economist as editor for the past 32 years. The Economist started as a monthly free-sheet, then moved to a weekly paper edition (1996 to 2016), and on 01 December 2016 to a daily digital newspaper at www.economist.com.na. It is the first Namibian newspaper to go fully digital. He is an authority on macro-economics having established a sound record of budget analysis, strategic planning and assessing the impact of policy formulation. For eight years, he hosted a weekly talk-show on NBC Radio, explaining complex economic concepts to a lay audience in a relaxed, conversational manner. He was a founding member of the Editors' Forum of Namibia. Over the years, he has mentored hundreds of journalism students as interns and as young professional journalists. From time to time he helps economics students, both graduate and post-graduate, to prepare for examinations and moderator reviews. He is the Namibian respondent for the World Economic Survey conducted every quarter for the Ifo Center for Business Cycle Analysis and Surveys at the University of Munich in Germany. Since October 2021, he conducts a weekly talkshow on Radio Energy, again for a lay audience. Send comments or enquiries to [email protected]

Related Posts

Finding new ways to design

Finding new ways to design

3 October 2014

2011 GDP revised downwards

2011 GDP revised downwards

9 December 2011

Horse mackerel minnow takes fight to giants

Horse mackerel minnow takes fight to giants

13 March 2015

Khama enjoys the Nama Stap

Khama enjoys the Nama Stap

29 June 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<