Kraatz inks substantive agreement with workers union

Kraatz, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group signed a substantive agreement with the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (MANWU) early this month in Walvis Bay. The agreement will be effective as of 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2034 and applies to all 47 bargaining unit employees of Kraatz.

O&L in a statement said that the agreement stipulates that bargaining unit employees are to receive a basic salary increase of 6.5% and a transport allowance increase of N$220 to equate to a total of N$520.

Kraatz Managing Director, Eugene Louw recognised employees for their role in the strides made by the company and those still to come.

“The financial year for 2024 holds the promise of countless new opportunities, and I am confident that as the Kraatz team, we will unlock all of them. With this, we acknowledge our commitment to you, our beloved Kraatz employees and I am excited for us to achieve our EBIT target and other goals that are in line with our Group Vision for 2025,” said Louw.

Kraatz Human Capital Manager, Tanya de Witt shared her enthusiasm for the future of the Kraatz team.

“Kraatz is dedicated to the livelihoods of its biggest assets, our employees and we trust that this agreement shows that. I am excited to embark on yet another year of teamwork and camaraderie,” she added.

Kraatz Shop Steward Chairperson, Kefas Shangala said that the employees are happy with the 6.5% and that the wage negotiations went well overall. “It was great that all sides were taken into consideration. It was good to also have input from head office, represented by O&L Group Manager: Employee Relations, Dudley Fourie, and that the negotiations were concluded peacefully and in a short period,” said Shangala.