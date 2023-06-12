Massive boost for Eduvision to connect more schools to the Internet

The Eduvision journey just took a huge stride forward with pledges totalling more than N$2 million at a networking fundraiser held earlier in June. The funds are designated for the Adopt-a-School project which brings internet connectivity to rural schools on the Paratus backbone.

The event was organised by the Gondwana Care Trust in support of Eduvision Online Learning which targets rural schools for live access to lessons, interactive sessions, supplementary material and educational tools that support and enhance the standard curricula.

The trust is the Corporate Social Investment arm of the leading tourism company, Gondwana Collection.

When Mr Frikkie Louw of the Edugate Academy in Otjiwarongo visited Tsumkwe in 2017, he realised the need for quality education and that this can be delivered to every school provided it is connected to the internet with a reliable connection and sufficient bandwidth.

He approached B2Gold and Paratus Namibia who agreed to come on board to ensure that internet connectivity is established at targetted schools and then gradually expanded to cover more and more schools.

This revolutionary teaching and learning process breathed new life into classrooms across the nation, empowering teachers and learners alike.

Since its inception, Eduvision has experienced significant growth, currently supporting 19 schools. With a vision to assist 50 schools by 2026, the organisation has launched the Adopt-a-School project to entice corporates so support specific schools in terms of internet connectivity.

At the June fundraiser, Indongo Toyota stunned the audience by pledging a bakkie to take Eduvision staff to project schools.

The event’s success was made possible with generous contributions from the Capricorn Foundation, Paratus Namibia, Indongo Toyota, Tyres 2000 Dunlop Zone and the Development Bank of Namibia.

Eduvision and the Gondwana Care Trust expressed their heartfelt appreciation to all donors, supporters, and volunteers who helped them gather this very significant amount.

Eduvision founder, Mr Frikkie Louw entertaining the fundraiser guests with anecdotes of where the Adopt-a-School project started. At this event, more than N$2 million was pledged to bring more schools into the digital fold.