The tallest animal on earth celebrated on the shortest day of the year

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting Dr Julian Fennessy and Dr Michael Brown from the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, who will be giving a public talk on how to create a movement to save Africa’s Giraffe, on 21 June at 19:00.

The Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) is a local conservation NGO working across 19 African countries to secure a future for giraffes in the wild.

The Society said on the shortest day of the year they will be celebrating the tallest animal on Earth.

“The GCF team will delve into the various programmes and initiatives that they have supported and or implemented, and how building strong collaborative partnerships leading to direct conservation actions has resulted in giraffe numbers increasing and their range expanding,” they added.

Dr Fennessy is the Director of the GCF and an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University College Dublin, Ireland, and the founder of the IUCN SSS Giraffe and Okapi Specialist Group.

Dr Brown is the Conservation Science Coordinator at the GCF and Fellow at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and a member of the IUCN SSS Giraffe and Okapi Specialist Group.