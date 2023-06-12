ICT Ministry to roll out national symbols campaign in Erongo region

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) will launch the National Symbols Campaign this week in Swakopmund, Erongo region, an initiative targeting all citizens to promote the correct use of national symbols and the observation of associated protocols.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of Information, Audrin Mathe, emphasized that the reason for the campaign, with the ministry as the custodian of the Nationhood and National Pride Programme, is to further enhance patriotism by educating nationals concerning the significance of the national symbols and promoting the correct use of protocols and etiquette.

He underscored that this unites citizens by creating visual, verbal, and iconic representations of our nation’s sovereignty.

According to him, the ministry will launch the campaign in collaboration with supporting stakeholders that are fundamental to reinforce and amplify the protocols on using various national symbols and singing the national anthem.

Furthermore, he indicated that the ministry would also roll out national symbols across all 14 regions.

The stakeholders for this campaign include the Office of the President, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, Arts and. Culture, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, the National Youth Service, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Namibia Sports Commission, and the Namibian Police Force.