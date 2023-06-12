Critical Metals thrilled to explore the technical and commercial potential of a local rare earth metal separation facility

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. recently announced that it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia, according to a report from the 2nd issue of the Chamber of Mines’ E-newsletter released this week.

The proposed separation plant will separate rare earth metals which can be used to make permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The recent Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Company’s expanded project, Lofdal 2B-4 foresees an annual production of about 2,000 tonnes of mixed rare earth oxides (MREO) over 16 years containing an average of about 117 tonnes of dysprosium oxide and 17.5 tonnes terbium oxide, the most valuable rare earth elements.

Separation of the rare earth elements (REE) is globally a major bottleneck for a de-risked supply chain for those strategic critical raw materials. While several separation technologies are available, separation facilities need a significant upfront capital expenditure, a steady raw material supply, and a critical mass to operate viably. Therefore, the initiative was taken by the three advanced rare earth project developers in Namibia to jointly embark on a feasibility study for such a separation plant in Namibia.

Besides NCMI, the parties of the MoU are E-Tech Resources (listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, TSXV: REE), exploring the Eureka monazite deposit in central Namibia, and Ondoto Rare Earth, a private Namibian company developing the high-grade Ondoto bastnaesite deposit in northern Namibia. To complete this feasibility study and the possible construction and operation of a separation facility in Namibia, the three companies will participate in a joint venture known as the “Rare Earth Alliance Namibia.”

Darrin Campbell, President of Namibia Critical Metals stated, “We are thrilled to explore the technical and commercial potential of a rare earth metal separation facility in Namibia. With the three partners of the Rare Earth Alliance Namibia, we reach the critical mass to build such a metal separation plant. Our partners from Ondoto can provide licensed brownfield sites and construction teams which would potentially allow for a timely realization of permitting and construction of the facility.”

The parties to the MoU agreed to explore and evaluate the technical potential and viability of developing a rare earth element (REE) separation facility to extract and separate REE from concentrates of mixed rare earth oxides produced in Namibia and possibly for rare earth concentrates and semi-products from outside of Namibia. Key elements of the feasibility study are the potential supply and specifics of REE concentrates from Namibian mines and other sources, potential locations for the facility, infrastructure requirements, and all regulatory and environmental considerations.

If proven to be viable, the Rare Earth Alliance Namibia intends to design, construct and operate the REE separation facility through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The facility would create a value-added chain in Namibia’s mining sector through the processing of REE concentrates into more valuable REE products and thus reduce the export of unprocessed raw material.