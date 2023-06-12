Development Bank partners with Norsad Capital to improve affordable housing

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with Norsad Capital, an impact investor, and private credit provider offering tailor-made debt solutions to profitable growth-stage companies.

In collaboration with DBN, this partnership is set to increase various investment mandates including affordable housing and the financial sector through injections into banking, insurance, microfinance, and investment funds.

DBN’s move to join forces with Norsad will open up possibilities for increased investments in renewable energy projects which could see Namibia’s dependence on imported energy decrease while creating a positive impact on communities.

“There are currently an array of investment opportunities in Namibia, including the renewable energy sector, infrastructure, agriculture, and agribusiness, to name a few. We look forward to being part of Namibia’s growth potential through more investment in these areas which form part of the four themes and four sectors of opportunity that we’ve identified for expansion across Africa,” said Kenny Nwosu, Chief Executive, of Norsad Capital.

Development Bank of Namibia Chief Executive, Martin Inkumbi said the institution views finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as vital to the economy and that’s why the DBN SME Centre structures finance for SMEs depending on the complexity of the project.

The Bank works with applicants to develop a deep understanding of business models, project proposals, and enterprise milestones so that it can develop viable financing terms that take sustainability, risk, and growth into account.

“A partnership of this nature will allow us to further develop and support SMEs and other businesses with the appropriate products such as business loans and commercial property development finance,” adds Inkumbi.

Sustainability forms an integral part of the business models of both entities.

The DBN has prioritised sustainable business practices since its inception. This entails providing responsible financing while gaining the best possible financial returns and contributing to improved outcomes for clients, the environment, and society at large.

This is in line with Norsad Capital’s impact investment focus on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Norsad Capital aspires to be a thematic impact investor selecting investments that clearly contribute to addressing social and environmental concerns while working towards their goal of impacting 100 million lives by 2030.