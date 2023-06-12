Visually impaired contestant takes part in Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off preliminary round

Oshakati was the host of the first preliminary round of the 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition this past weekend.

A total of 61 participants took part in the competition in hopes of qualifying for the finals in August, where they will stand a chance to walk away with the grand prize of a mobile food truck worth N$100 000 and a cash prize of N$10 000, courtesy of Nedbank Namibia.

Nedbank Namibia in a statement on Monday said that the competition saw some participants blow away the judges with their impeccable meal preparation and presentation.

“This year, visually impaired entrepreneur, Jacobina Samuels inspired onlookers as she entered the competition despite her disability. Samuel prepared a salsa dish and made a huge impression on the spectators when she, together with her helper, completed the round in the allocated time,” they added.

Samuels said she entered the competition because she wanted to use the opportunity to show people to go after their dreams no matter their circumstances.

“I had a restaurant in Ondangwa, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, it closed down and since then I have been trying to get back on my feet. My main reason for taking part in the competition is to give awareness to all the people out there and let them know that in as much as you may have an impairment if you like doing something, do not let your circumstance limit you from pursuing your passion,” she said.

Nedbank Namibia, Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk said this has been one of the most well-attended Nedbank Kapana events since the event started almost a decade ago.

“After an amazing day of festivities at the first preliminary round of this competition, it is exciting to see new and returning faces taking part. It is moments like these which assert the significance of the competition has in the community, especially after seeing a turnout of over 60 participants,” he said.

He further said that they are proud of being one of the leading institutions aiding in SME development through initiatives like these, and they will continue with their support for years to come.

“Our next preliminary round will take place in Walvis Bay and we expect nothing less than what we have witnessed in Oshakati. Last year we saw the youngest-ever participant from Walvis Bay taking part and securing her place in the final at only 17 years of age. We hope others take heed and participate in this competition so they too can stand a chance of winning big,” said de Klerk.

The Bank said the winners of the northern preliminary round who will go on to take part in the final in August include, Johannes Haulondjamba, Loise Iimvula, and Cleopatra Shipanga.

“The next preliminary round will take place in Walvis Bay on 8 July, followed by the central preliminary round in Windhoek on 5 August. Entries into the competition are open and entry forms can be downloaded on www.nedbank.com.na or collected from any Nedbank Namibia branch nationwide,” they concluded.