SADC Education Ministers to discuss the implementation of various programmes within the sector

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Joint Committee of Ministers responsible for Education and Training and Science, Technology, and Innovation will meet in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa next Friday to review progress in the implementation of the SADC Programmes in the sectors for the periods 2021 and 2022.

According to a press release issued by the SADC Secretariat on Friday, the Ministers will receive updates on the status of ongoing programmes and initiatives in the Education and Training and Science, Technology, and Innovation sectors concerning the Protocols on Education and Science, Technology, and Innovation, as well as review the implementation of the relevant priorities outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030.

The meeting will be presided over by Hon Muhindo Nzangi Butondo, the DRC’s Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Joint Meeting of the Committee of Ministers responsible for Education and Training and Science, Technology, and Innovation. Ms. Angèle Makombo N’tumba, SADC Deputy Executive Secretary responsible for Regional Integration, will preside over the meeting on behalf of HE Mr. Elias M. Magosi, SADC Executive Secretary.

The Ministers will also review progress regarding the establishment and operationalization of the SADC University of Transformation (SUT), which will focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, commercialization, technology transfer, enterprise development, and the digital and knowledge economy to support the SADC industrialization agenda.

“Among others, they will further consider the report on the Regional Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Symposium, which focused on four themes, namely TVET governance and policy framework, articulation, skills for jobs, and skills for just transition and green skills.

“Additionally, they will review the progress achieved by member states about the Care and Support for Teaching and Learning Framework. They will also consider the draft SADC Digital Transformation Strategy (DTS), which aims to advance its Digital Transformation and foster an inclusive Digital Economy. This draft regional strategy has also identified key strategic capacities and capabilities for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR),” the SADC Secretariat continued.

“The Ministers will review progress about the establishment and operationalisation of the SADC Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation which will be established according to the SADC Charter on Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation. The Charter is a legal instrument to establish the SADC Women in Science, Engineering, and Technology Organization, which was approved by the SADC Council of Ministers at their meeting in August 2018 in Namibia. Ministers will further review progress towards the achievement of 1% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) investment towards Research and Development (R&D) as per the target in the Protocol on Science, Technology, and Innovation.”

This Joint Meeting of Ministers will be preceded, as is customary, by meetings of the senior officials responsible for these sectors from 20 to 22 June.