Namibia to host AviaDev Africa next year

AviaDev Africa, a platform dedicated to enhancing connectivity to, from, and within the continent, this week announced that the 2024 forum will be held in Windhoek.

The event to be hosted by the Namibia Airports Company in June next year will bring together influential stakeholders, including airlines, airports, tourism boards, government officials, and industry experts to foster collaboration, forge strategic partnerships, and explore opportunities that will deliver new air routes across Africa.

AviaDev Africa is renowned for its unique ability to create a conducive environment for aviation professionals to network, exchange ideas, and collaborate on innovative strategies that drive sustainable air connectivity. By choosing Windhoek as the host city for the event in 2024, AviaDev aims to highlight Namibia’s growing significance as a destination for the aviation industry and its commitment to bolstering regional connectivity.

AviaDev Africa is a platform for aviation professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to come together to discuss and develop solutions to the challenges facing the African aviation industry. The conference will feature a range of speakers, panel discussions, and workshops, as well as an exhibition of aviation products and services.

“We are thrilled to host AviaDev Africa in 2024 and welcome industry leaders to experience the wonders of our country for both business and tourism,” said Bisey /Uirab, CEO of the Namibia Airports Company.

“From the enchanting coastal city of Swakopmund to the ethereal Namib Desert and the breathtaking wildlife encounters in Etosha National Park, Namibia offers an unparalleled tourism experience. We are eager to share the magic of our destinations and forge partnerships that will further enhance connectivity and drive sustainable tourism growth and new business opportunities,” he said.

Namibia is a rapidly growing tourism destination, with a diverse range of attractions to offer visitors. The country is home to stunning scenery, including the Namib Desert, the Skeleton Coast, and the Etosha National Park. Namibia also has a rich cultural heritage, with a variety of ethnic groups and languages.

“AviaDev Africa not only aims to foster aviation growth but also serves as a platform to highlight the immense potential of the host country,” said Jon Howell, CEO of AviaDev.

“We are impressed by the drive of the Namibia Airports Company and the unified approach of all stakeholders to support air connectivity to, from, and within the country. By convening aviation professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders in Windhoek, we will deliver a memorable event experience and explore untapped opportunities that will drive the growth of air connectivity across the continent.”

AviaDev will continue fostering collaboration, inspiring innovation, and driving economic growth within the aviation industry.

For more information about AviaDev Africa and to stay updated on event details, please visit www.aviationdevelop.com