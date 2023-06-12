Digital literacy programmes continue to impact youth amid e-government services and the 4IR

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology’s Digital Literacy training programme recently awarded certificates to youth participants from Kalkveld, Omaruru, Katima Mulilo, and Okatyali.

The two-week training programme was aimed at imparting basic digital literacy skills as part of the ministry’s goals to roll out digital literacy programmes in the country.

Speaking during one of the award ceremonies, ICT Deputy Minister, Hon. Emma Theofelus said there is a need to look at the existing practices that link digitalisation to the different aspects that are relevant to and for young people.

“With this training, we expect the trainees to be digital champions and help us prepare Namibians for e-government services and the 4th Industrial Revolution,” she added.

The ministry confirmed that over 200 participants received certificates of completion and the training programme is expected to be rolled out countrywide during the current financial year.

“Estonia’s E-Governance Academy through the African Union and European Union Digital for Development Hub supported some of the training projects,” they concluded.