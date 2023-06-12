Select Page

Digital literacy programmes continue to impact youth amid e-government services and the 4IR

Posted by | Jun 16, 2023 |

Digital literacy programmes continue to impact youth amid e-government services and the 4IR

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology’s Digital Literacy training programme recently awarded certificates to youth participants from Kalkveld, Omaruru, Katima Mulilo, and Okatyali.

The two-week training programme was aimed at imparting basic digital literacy skills as part of the ministry’s goals to roll out digital literacy programmes in the country.

Speaking during one of the award ceremonies, ICT Deputy Minister, Hon. Emma Theofelus said there is a need to look at the existing practices that link digitalisation to the different aspects that are relevant to and for young people.

“With this training, we expect the trainees to be digital champions and help us prepare Namibians for e-government services and the 4th Industrial Revolution,” she added.

The ministry confirmed that over 200 participants received certificates of completion and the training programme is expected to be rolled out countrywide during the current financial year.

“Estonia’s E-Governance Academy through the African Union and European Union Digital for Development Hub supported some of the training projects,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Paratus Group’s ITA connects East Angola to rest of the world

Paratus Group’s ITA connects East Angola to rest of the world

29 November 2021

New year brings new and improved technologies

New year brings new and improved technologies

18 January 2019

The Ethics of Code: Developing AI for Business with five core principles

The Ethics of Code: Developing AI for Business with five core principles

24 July 2017

Advanced Chinese chipmaking capacity to relieve worldwide shortage in semiconductor products

Advanced Chinese chipmaking capacity to relieve worldwide shortage in semiconductor products

25 June 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<