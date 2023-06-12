Windhoek residents owe city municipality N$1.2 billion says Amutenya

“As of May 2023, our total debtors’ book stands at N$1.2 billion, which also includes the current accounts that are due for payment in June 2023,” said Section Head: Corporate Communications a the City of Windhoek, Lydia Amutenya.

Amutenya recently provided clarity on the public notice they issued on the disconnection of services for accounts in arrears for 30 days.

“We have exhausted all avenues, given that those responsible for those accounts were notified to settle their accounts as per Credit Control Policy. The debts are becoming unsustainable, making it hard for us to achieve the mandate of delivering uninterrupted municipal services to our clients and customers,” she said.

She reiterated that for all accounts in arrears 30 days and older if not settled or payment arrangements are not made before 19 June, the City will be left with no option but to disconnect the municipal services for such accounts.

“Customers are urged to pay their municipal bills and make payment arrangements to avoid their services being disconnected,” she added.

She stated that clients whose services will be affected include residential clients, businesses, state-owned enterprises, and the government.