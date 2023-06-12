Exciting Momentum U19 invitational rugby tournament set for July

Young rugby fanatics are in for a spectacular 6-day bout of topclass junior rugby when four Namibian U19 school teams meet four touring South Arican U19 teams at Windhoek High School’s Vegkop sport grounds.

The eight teams will battle it out in six rounds over the five days in 24 electrifying matches from Monday 10 July to Saturday 15 July. This youth rugby invitational flies under the banner of the sponsor, Momentum Namibia. A Barbarian match is scheduled for the penultimate day when two selection teams comprising the most promisinig players will meet for an unforgetable experience in competitive rugby at school level.

Momentum Metropolitan’s Group Head of Marketing, Denille Roostee, said “Our sponsorship exemplifies our dedication to nurturing youth development and bolstering the local sports community. Through our investment in events such as the Momentum Namibia Youth Rugby Invitational, we aspire to foster the advancement and growth of young rugby players, empowering them to unlock their full potential both on and off the field.”

Teams will be ranked based on their performance during the round-robin matches leading up to the finals on Saturday, 15 July. Divided into four divisions, namely Cup, Shield, Bowl, and Plate, the teams must compete for a place in the finals.

The two “Barbarian teams” – the Momentum RHINOS and the Fly Namibia JETS will play on Friday in what promises to be an exhilarating match.

Before each day’s scheduled match, there will be exciting curtain raiser matches featuring local rugby teams ranging from U13 to U19 B teams to afford younger players the exposure to competitive rugby.

The matches start at 14:00 daily with the gates opening at 11:00. An entry fee of N$30 (thirty) applies.

Momentum’s Head, Frikkie van Zyl (left), Denille Roostee (centre left), Head of Marketing at Momentum Metropolitan Group Namibia, and Shaun Powell (right), GM of Gravity Sports Solutions, with SA Rugby legends, from the left, John Smit, Jacques Burger, Schalk Brits and Warren Brosnihan at the official draw for the Momentum Namibia Youth Rugby Invitational.