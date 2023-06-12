Brave Warriors to lock horns with Burundi in AFCON qualifier

The senior men’s team, the Brave Warriors will clash with Burundi on Tuesday, 20 June in an away fixture of their 2023 men’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Namibia is in group Group C of the qualification tournament in a group that consists of four teams: Cameroon, Namibia, Burundi, and Kenya (disqualified).

The final squad of 25 players which travelled already announced includes a mixed bag of local and international players and will be captained by Peter Shalulile.

Namibia currently leads Group C on 5 points, ahead of Cameroon with 4 points, while Burundi is anchored at one point and Kenya was disqualified from the qualifiers due to the suspension of the Football Kenya Federation by FIFA.

The 34th AFCON edition of the biennial African international association football tournament was initially scheduled for June to July this year in Ivory Coast but was postponed to between January and February 2024, again in Ivory Coast.