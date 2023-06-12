Ohorongo’s cement donation to aid with the construction of decent living facilities for police officers at border posts

Ohorongo Cement donated 200 bags of cement to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security as a contribution to bettering the living conditions of police officers deployed at the various border posts around the country.

The company is one of the country’s first cement manufacturers and owns one of the most modern cement plants in Africa.

Mr. Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Managing Director of Ohorongo Cement, presented the donation to the Hon. Dr. Albert Kawana, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security at an event on Wednesday.

The donation came as a response to a kind request from the Minister of Home Affairs, of which the cement manufacturer urgently provided the construction materials, equivalent to 42.5 N (Ordinary Early Strength), as a token of appreciation and recognition of the valuable work that the police officers do in ensuring a safe nation.

“We feel this is also a fulfillment of our obligation for the nation as corporates in assisting our government in conducting some of these vital services, such as ensuring a safe Namibia,” Schütte said during the construction materials delivery.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance remark, Kawana expressed gratitude to the Ohorongo for their noble act and expressed tremendous appreciation as this was the first corporate to reply to his plea for aid.

The Minister assured Ohorongo that the construction materials would be used for their intended purpose and accounted for transparently.

Kawana additionally noted that some of the resources needed to build decent living facilities, such as cement, are now available, and thus the construction process will be accelerated.

Moreover, Major General Elias Mutota of the Namibian Police was overwhelmed by the meaningful donation that he encouraged police officers to carry out their duties to reduce crime.