Cancer Association to open community health clinics

Jun 15, 2023

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will open its community health clinics and patient support centre (CCC) in Windhoek on 30 June.

As a local screening clinic for CAN, the CCC will now expand to general community healthcare issues, including family planning and HIV support programmes.

CAN Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said their counselling teams would also provide mental health care and referrals to those who knock at their door.

“We believe that through a more holistic approach, we can create an inclusive sanctuary where we can contribute more proactively to support our community,” he added.

CAN has since invited all dedicated stakeholders of community health and especially cancer care to the official opening of the CCC at their office.

 

