Social Security Commission envisaged new regional office at Otjiwarongo to boost economic growth

The Social Security Commission (SSC) recently launched the construction of its new office in Otjiwarongo, a critical initiative that will boost the economic growth of the town’s infrastructure and provide new opportunities for the residents of the Otjozondjupa region.

The installation of the SSC office will benefit the community’s well-being by ensuring the provision of critical social security services. Furthermore, one of SSC’s primary goals is to expand coverage to the uncovered, assuring that social security protection is accessible to all citizens.

“The opening of this office in Otjiwarongo marks a significant step to achieving this goal. By bringing our services closer to these communities, we are bridging the gap and creating opportunities for individuals who may not have had access to social security coverage before,” stated Dr. David Uirab, Chairperson of the SSC’s Board of Commissioners.

“It will serve as a beacon of support, offering assistance, protection, and empowerment to our citizens during times of need. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous Otjiwarongo,” Dr. Uirab added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, and Employment Creation, Hon Hafeni Ndemula, pointed out that the construction of the new office demonstrates the practical steps the Commission is taking in addressing the decentralization programme in service delivery to the Namibian public.

“The construction of this new office will cost an estimated amount of N$20 million and will cover the following areas and towns such as Otjiwarongo, Outjo, Khorixas, Kamanjab, Okakarara, and Kalkveld, where the number of active employees is estimated to be around 60,000 (all towns combined),” Ndemula said at the official launch.

Ndemula noted that the Commission has taken a multi-faceted approach to reduce the flow of public at the SSC main office in Windhoek and, as a result, assist the public effectively and timely in the Otjiwarongo area.

Meanwhile, His Worship, the Mayor of Otjiwarongo, Gottlieb Shivute, said that the initiative aligns perfectly with their commitment to building a more “inclusive and prosperous” Otjiwarongo.

“Together, we can build a future where every citizen of Otjiwarongo thrives, where opportunities abound, and where our town shines as a beacon of progress,” he said, adding that the project represents a vital investment for the town.