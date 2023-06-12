Select Page

Namibia wins bid to host Africa Hospitality Investment Forum

Posted by | Jun 14, 2023 |

Namibia has been selected to host the prestigious Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) in 2024.

The AHIF is the premier investment conference in hospitality across Africa and plays a crucial role in driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure, and hospitality development on the continent.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) said in a statement on 14 June said Namibia’s winning bid, which was announced in Nairobi, Kenya on 13 June, builds on the foundational strengths of easily accessible cities and accommodating visa policy, state-of-the-art infrastructure, divers accommodating possibilities and rich tourism experiences.

“With the assurance of a high-level patron, the AHIF’s 2024 promises to be a landmark event that cements Namibia’s position as a premier destination for tourism and a favourable hub for investment,” they added.

The NIPDB further confirmed that they eagerly anticipate welcoming delegates from across the globe and showcasing Namibia’s renowned hospitality, charm, and investment possibilities. “The Forum will gather the highest calibre of international hotel investors, making it the most influential conference of its kind in Africa and a first for the SADC region,” they concluded.

 

