Robotics holiday courses to unveil a path to the application of 21st-century skills

The Goethe-Institut Namibia in cooperation with MindsInAction will host robotics holiday courses from 19 June to 29 June every Monday and Thursday from 14:30 to 16:30 for children from the ages of 6 years to 12 years, and registrations close on 15 June.

The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Programme aims to offer Namibian learners a new approach to knowledge and unveil a path to the application of 21st-century skills.

The Institut said participants can look forward to learning skills like, like thinking independently, identifying problems, developing a prototype solution, interpersonal communication, collaboration, confidence, and practical leadership.

”We offer four levels of robotics, level 0 which includes dash robot and programming with fun for the 6 to 10 years group, level 1, which includes robotics and engineering, for the 8 to 16 years group, level 2, which includes robotics and electronics and level 3 which includes robotics and industrial automation for the 8 to 16 years group,” stated the Institut.

They further encouraged parents to enrol their children for N$1600 to start the term with level 0 and level 1 courses and the start of level 2 and 3 courses will depend on the number of registrations.