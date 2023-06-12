Gariseb appointed NAMFISA’s General Manager: Insurance & Medical Aid Funds

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) has appointed Erich Gariseb as the new General Manager: Insurance & Medical Aid Funds.

The appointment came into effect on 01 May the institution announced in a statement this week.

Before joining NAMFISA, Gariseb spent 5 years at the JSE-listed financial services group Momentum

Metropolitan Holdings in South Africa as the Regional Executive Head of Products & Distribution (Rest of Africa).

In this role, he led the product development, sales, and bancassurance functions across multiple product lines across 12 African countries.

Gariseb sees his current role as a calling in that NAMFISA is the organization where he can best leverage his skills, knowledge, and experience to make a meaningful contribution to the team and society while at the same time learning new skills and developing his career.

Gariseb holds a Master of Science degree in Financial Management from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland and completed the Senior Leadership Program (SLP) with Duke University’s Fuqua Business School in the USA.

He started his career in Johannesburg as a Health Actuarial & Risk Analyst providing technical support to Health Insurance and Medical Aid funds across southern and eastern Africa. He then joined the Old Mutual Group where he spent 11 years in various roles including Sales, Strategy Implementation, Actuarial Valuations, Pricing, Product Development, Risk, Capital Management, System & Data Migrations, and Post-Acquisition Implementation.

He left the Old Mutual Group after spending 3 years in Accra, Ghana as the Head of Actuarial for the Old Mutual Ghana group.

Travelling is at the top of his list of hobbies as he enjoys experiencing new places, cultures, people, food, and drinks. As a lover of nature, he occasionally does “weekend escapes” into the bush to disconnect and looks forward to some exciting escapes in Namibia and Botswana, NAMFISA concluded.