The race to the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off kicks off in Oshakati

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off 2023 competition will have its first preliminary round in Oshakati on 17 June, where more than 150 kapana enthusiasts are expected to showcase their braaiing skills.

The competition will have three preliminary rounds in the northern region, the coastal region, and the central region, where three finalists from each region will be chosen to take part in the final, Nedbank said in a statement.

“This will see the overall winner walk away with a cash prize of N$10 000 as well as a fully furnished mobile food truck worth N$100,000,” they added.

Manager for Communication and Public Relations at Nedbank, Selma Kaulinge said the competition holds significance, especially in the northern region where it originated nine years ago.

“The competition reminds us that success is not solely measured by achievements, but by the joy of collaborating, fostering unity, and savouring the delightful tapestry of cultures that make our communities thrive. Through this competition, we have provided a platform for informal traders to use their skills and stand a chance at winning the grand prize which will enable them to start their venture and contribute to their communities. This is what we have envisaged with this competition when we started it almost a decade again,” she added.

The competition will continue with the coastal round in Walvis Bay on 8 July, the central round in Windhoek on 8 July, and the final round on 26 August at the Ongwediva Trade Fair in Ongwediva

Nedbank Kapana Cook-off 2022 Competition winner, Ebben-Ezer Amuyagele at the competition last year.

 

