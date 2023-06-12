Select Page

VISA launches maiden Namibia-focused campaign – Trips to Cape Town up for grabs

International payment network, VISA, recently launched its first-ever locally-focused campaign, which will run from 01 June to 31 July and is open to all VISA cardholders in Namibia

Unveiled last week at a session, the campaign will highlight the numerous benefits of VISA cards, including worldwide acceptance, enhanced security compared to cash, and the convenience of skipping the currency exchange line.

The four main Namibian banks supporting VISA in the country are Nedbank Namibia, FNB Namibia, Bank Windhoek, and NamPost Savings Bank.

The campaign is conceptualised by Adforce Namibia, the local Namibian administrator of the Publicis Agency brand, in conjunction with Publicis South Africa on behalf of Visa Southern Africa.

The launched campaign will further recognise the usage of VISA cards for payments of N$500 or more, specifically for cross-border transactions.

Cross-border transactions refer to instances where people use their VISA cards to purchase goods or services online or while travelling. Customers making such transactions will automatically be entered into the competition, which offers a grand prize of a trip to Cape Town for 2 winners and their partners, including accommodation and flights.

Furthermore, activations are scheduled to take place in Windhoek at Maerua Mall on 8 July and the Grove Mall on 24 June. The campaign will then shift to the coast, with activations planned at Swakopmund Platz on 17 June and at the Walvis Bay Dunes Mall on 1 July.

During these activations, members of the public have a chance to win various VISA-branded giveaways.

 

 

