Communal farmers to compete in 12th edition 2023 Agra Weaner Championship Series

The Bank Windhoek Agra Weaner Championship series was recently launched in Windhoek, highlighting the significance of building a robust agricultural sector to improve national food security through community farming and recognizing top producers for their remarkable achievements.

The nationwide championship series provides an opportunity for farmers to showcase their production quality, and the primary objective this year is to provide capacity-building opportunities for participating communities, kindling enthusiasm among cattle farmers across the country.

This is according to Audrey Mostert, Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships at Bank Windhoek, who indicated her support for the 12th edition of the 2023 Agra Weaner Championship Series, launched on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

Meanwhile, the annual Agra Agra Weaner Championship series has been supported by Bank Windhoek since 2009.

Representing Bank Windhoek as the primary sponsor, Mostert said that the support for the series illustrates the bank’s relationship with the farming community, based on understanding their needs and supporting the activities of the farming sector.

“Spanning from Karasburg to Grootfontein, 18 auctions are scheduled between Tuesday, 18 July, and Thursday, 14 September,” said Trudy Howard, Agra’s Officer of Sponsorship and Stakeholder Engagement. “We will organise four auctions in the communal areas of Aminus, Okondjatu, Talismanus, and Okakarara,” she said.

According to Howard, the “highly anticipated” championship series captures the interest of cattle farmers throughout the country by demonstrating excellence in Namibian cattle production.

Moreover, Howard said that the series serves as a significant cash flow stimulus for numerous cattle farmers and incentivizes excellence in weaner quality.

Howard further mentioned that by participating in the series, producers could gauge and compare their production standards and management practices with their peers nationally. “The judging criteria have been standardized to ensure fairness and eliminate biases. Animals compete in one of three competition categories: feedlot potential (tollies), field potential (tollies), or breeding potential (heifers),” said Howard.

The top three winners in each competition category will receive prizes. The prizes will be distributed at each auction during the series, with regional winners and overall champions announced at the “prestigious” gala event held in October.

“The Agra Weaner Championship Series embodies inclusivity and represents the exceptional quality of Namibian cattle production. Achieving recognition in this competition requires unwavering commitment and adherence to excellent farming and management practices. Agra extends its sincere gratitude to its official event partners for their unwavering support,” said Howard.

Mostert concluded by thanking Agra and all the other sponsors for their efforts, noting that collaborative efforts can benefit the nation.