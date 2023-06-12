Select Page

Annual inflation comes in at 6.3% in May

Posted by | Jun 13, 2023 |

Annual inflation comes in at 6.3% in May

The annual inflation rate stood at 6.3% in May 2023 compared to 5.4% in May 2022, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

The main contributors in May 2023 were food and non-alcoholic beverages; and alcoholic beverages & tobacco, the latest consumer price index (NCPI) revealed.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 12.5% and contributed 2.4 percentage points to the overall CPI annual rate of 6.3%. This was followed by alcoholic beverages & tobacco that increased by 7.5% and contributed 1.0 percentage points to the overall CPI annual rate for May 2023,” the statistics agency added.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate stood at 0.2% compared to 0.4% registered during the preceding month.

Meanwhile, at the Zonal level for May 2023, Zone 1 (Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi) and Zone 3 (||Kharas, Erongo, Hardap, Omaheke) recorded the highest annual inflation rates of 6.3% each while Zone 2 (Khomas) recorded the lowest annual inflation rate of 6.2%.

Analysis of the average retail prices of selected products for May 2023 revealed that consumers in Zone 2 paid the highest price for Pure sunflower (750 ml) at N$36.86 followed by Zone 1 at N$35.38, while consumers in Zone 3 paid the lowest price of N$34.42. For Brown bread (standard loaf), consumers in Zone 3 paid the lowest price at N$13.24 while the highest price was paid by consumers residing in Zone 2 at N$14.33, the statistics agency concluded.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

African insurance experts to be hosted in Namibia

African insurance experts to be hosted in Namibia

26 September 2018

Meatco responds to published article

Meatco responds to published article

22 July 2016

Judge Mervyn King in Windhoek next week to address Corporate Governance conference

Judge Mervyn King in Windhoek next week to address Corporate Governance conference

27 February 2018

City of Windhoek’s new E-Portal now secure, modern and easy to access

City of Windhoek’s new E-Portal now secure, modern and easy to access

23 November 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<