Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 12 June 2023

Posted by | Jun 13, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 12 June 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 13 September 2021

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 13 September 2021

13 September 2021

Overview for the Week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 11 March 2018

Overview for the Week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 11 March 2018

6 April 2018

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 23 August 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 23 August 2013

23 August 2013

Weekly overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 06 March 2019

Weekly overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 06 March 2019

1 March 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<