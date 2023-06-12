Discover Namibia MSME and Township Economy Expo draws near

By Adolf Kaure.

The Discover Namibia MSME and Township Economy Expo is set to take place between 29 June and 1 July at the Mondesa Multipurpose Centre in Swakopmund.

The event is organised by the African Economic Leadership Council (AELC), lead by Heinrich Nghidipaya.

According to Nghidipaya, this year AELC decided to re-strategize to focus more on the development of township economy and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) promotion.

“This event will serve as a platform for local MSMEs from different sectors of the economy to showcase their products and services, network with other stakeholders, attract investment, promote economic growth which in turn leads to employment creation,” he said.

The Expo will cater for 100 MSME exhibitors as well as 200 delegates for the gala dinner.

“The event will provide a platform for promoting local MSMEs who arre catalysts for local economic growth, and it has the potential to attract investment opportunities in many economic activities such as agriculture, ICT (information and communication technology), Fintech, green economy, tourism, mining, health, education and fishing,” said Nghidipaya

The African Econommic Leadership Council is a Pan African business organisation inspired by AU (African Union) Agenda 2063 to promote inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development. Its primary objecctive is to promote and foster a global entrepreneurship network for Africans.

The organisation was launched on 6 April 2021 in Swakopmund which serves as its headquarters and held its maiden Discoveer Namibia Intra Africa Expo Summit in May 2022 in Swakopmund.

The African Economic Leadership Council’s mandate is to promote networking and linkages between emerging and established entrepreneurs to strengthen intra-Africa trade in line with AU Agenda 2063 of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).