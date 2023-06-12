Pick n Pay assists bereaved family in Kavango with groceries and blankets

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Kavango East Region recently confirmed that Pick n Pay Rundu donated food, toiletries, and blankets to the bereaved family that lost 16 family members to food poisoning a week ago.

The items donated to the family were worth N$7000.

Pick n Pay floor manager, Haimbili Natalia said they were saddened by the tragedy that had occurred in the region and are happy to help where possible.

Regional Councillor, Manfred Siyemo who received the donations on behalf of the family urged all those who wanted to assist to contact the Kavango East Regional Council. He said any kind of assistance is welcome.

The ministry said that the donations came after 24 people at Kayova village in the Ndiyona conservancy, ate porridge that was mixed with fermented sediment from a traditional drink known as ‘mundevere’, which resulted in them becoming ill and 16 of them dying.