Select Page

Pick n Pay assists bereaved family in Kavango with groceries and blankets

Posted by | Jun 12, 2023 |

Pick n Pay assists bereaved family in Kavango with groceries and blankets

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Kavango East Region recently confirmed that Pick n Pay Rundu donated food, toiletries, and blankets to the bereaved family that lost 16 family members to food poisoning a week ago.

The items donated to the family were worth N$7000.

Pick n Pay floor manager, Haimbili Natalia said they were saddened by the tragedy that had occurred in the region and are happy to help where possible.

Regional Councillor, Manfred Siyemo who received the donations on behalf of the family urged all those who wanted to assist to contact the Kavango East Regional Council. He said any kind of assistance is welcome.

The ministry said that the donations came after 24 people at Kayova village in the Ndiyona conservancy, ate porridge that was mixed with fermented sediment from a traditional drink known as ‘mundevere’, which resulted in them becoming ill and 16 of them dying.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Xwama takes cultural muti to mining board

Xwama takes cultural muti to mining board

14 December 2016

Strong partners essential to bring development targets in line with funding

Strong partners essential to bring development targets in line with funding

20 July 2017

Inspire your community to be safe and win big

Inspire your community to be safe and win big

6 April 2020

Trade deficit handicaps GDP and employment

Trade deficit handicaps GDP and employment

8 July 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<