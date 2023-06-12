Capricorn Private Wealth recognised as Best Private Bank in Namibia by Global Brand Awards

Capricorn Private Wealth (CPW) achieved a milestone at the eleventh edition of the Global Brand Awards, securing the Best Private Banking Brand accolade in Namibia for 2023.

The Global Brand Awards, hosted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), a renowned international publication headquartered in the UK, is an annual event that acknowledges global brands’ exceptional performance across various sectors. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out and have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

The awards constituted an external research team to evaluate the nominees for its Banking Awards category. As a result, the Awards said Capricorn Private Wealth was selected from a competitive group of entrants, all demonstrating exceptional service delivery towards evolving banking sectors. A statement from the Global Brand Awards organising committee said CPW was awarded this honour for its outstanding commitment to Innovation, Quality, Branding Activities, and Customer Service and Performance, providing a robust system in Namibia.

Capricorn Private Wealth’s Executive, Chris Matthee, said that the recognition is a collective effort since the institution is a combined offering of Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management (CAM) as members of the Capricorn Group.

“Over the years, we have understood the various needs of our high-net-worth and high-income clients,” he said. “We have learned the importance of treating each customer individually, each with unique needs and expectations. We also know that our clients expect to be treated fairly and with complete transparency,” said Matthee.

Fouché Brand, Executive Officer for Wealth at CPW, added that CPW had taken all this expertise, accumulated knowledge, and experience and created a boutique-inspired wealth and investment management experience for its current and future clients.

“This holistic yet individualised approach to banking and wealth management is unique to Namibia. We are proud of our offering and invite prospective customers to join us on this exciting new journey,” said Brand, who thanked CPW, CAM, Bank Windhoek, and Capricorn Group members and customers for their continued support.

Capricorn Private Wealth was established in 2017 to offer the Namibian market private banking and wealth management services. It aims to delight ultra-high, high net worth, and young professional clients with fresh, unique, relevant banking and wealth experience. The fundamental pillar of the offering remains the personal relationship with esteemed clients, putting their needs and convenience first.

The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more.

Capricorn Private Wealth’s Executive Officer, Chris Matthee.