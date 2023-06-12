Projects to equip youth with digital skills for e-government services being rolled-out

The country is taking proactive steps to empower its citizens, particularly the youth, by introducing projects to enhance digital literacy and preparing them for the expanding realm of e-government services, an official said last week.

Speaking at a consultative stakeholder meeting, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon Emma Theofelus emphasised the vital role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as an enabler of socio-economic development highlighting the need to ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of ICT services nationwide.

The goal is to address youth unemployment by equipping young individuals with e-commerce skills, thus opening up new avenues for economic growth and reducing unemployment rates, Theofelus added.

With an increasing number of government services now available online, such as passport applications and e-procurement portals, the government wants every Namibian to have the necessary skills to access and use these services, Theofelus stated.

“We want every Namibian to have the necessary level of digital literacy to optimally use these services, and more importantly, we want my fellow young people to use these skills for e-commerce so that we can begin to reduce our youth unemployment rates,” she emphasized.

“The seminar provides a vital platform for experts, policymakers, and enthusiasts to engage in knowledge exchange, capacity building, and networking, with a focus on exploring innovative practices, sharing experiences, and discussing strategies to bridge the digital divide in Namibia,” she said.

Namibia is currently rolling out a digital literacy programme in the regions to equip locals with skills to access various government services online.