Live concert with OMIRI, a Portuguese electrofolk set for National Theatre

The Embassy of Portugal in Windhoek has invited the public to a live concert with OMIRI, on 14 June at 19:00 at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), in celebration of the Portuguese National Day. The Portuguese electro-folk music concert will carry its audience on a journey through Portugal in a unique multimedia show.

The Embassy said OMIRI is one of the most original projects to reinvent Portuguese music. “Nothing is better than bringing the real players of Portuguese culture to the show itself, musicians and sounds-capes from all over Portugal playing and singing as if they were part of the same universe, not in flesh and blood but in sound and image, with video field recording manipulated to serve as a musical base for Vasco Ribeiro Casais,” they added.

The Embassy explained that OMIRI is a remix, of the culture of the 21st Century, mixing in one show already forgotten musical practices, making them permeable and accessible to the culture of the day, synchronizing forms and music of Portuguese rural tradition with the language of the urban culture.

They further informed that admission is free and tickets can be collected, free of charge at the NTN from 7 June onwards. “For artists in Namibia, the Portuguese musician, founder of OMIRI, Vasco Ribeiro Casais, will conduct a free on-day workshop on 15 of June at the NTN from 10:00,” said the Embassy.

They further explained that the OMIRI workshop is a space of discovery where the artist shares his tools and working methods and looks at traditions and some ways to modernize them. “In the workshop, there will be a discussion and practical demonstration on Musical Instruments and software and hardware, there will also be a space for questions and exchange of experiences. All the participants are welcome to bring along their instruments,” said the Embassy.

They said all artists in Namibia are welcome to attend and are invited to enroll, until 12 June for free, through [email protected] or by calling 061 374 400.