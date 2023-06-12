City of Windhoek manufactures own skip containers

The City of Windhoek’s Fleet Division has produced skip containers internally, significantly transforming its manufacturing capabilities.

The municipal authority last week said that this innovative approach showcases the division’s capacity and potential to create essential items that were previously outsourced, leading to substantial cost savings and improved service delivery.

“Under the leadership of Municipal Fleet Manager Israel Kahiurika, the division has completed five containers already, setting a remarkable precedent for future endeavors, and the five skips were received with appreciation on 7 June by Chief of Solid Waste Management, Fred Koujo, who promised to continue supporting the initiatives to expand the municipal workshop’s capacity,” they added.

They said the primary objective behind this internal production initiative is to build trust and foster collaboration among various city departments. “By demonstrating their ability to manufacture items previously sourced externally, the Fleet Division aims to highlight their competence and reliability,” said the municipal authority.

Explaining the decision to manufacture their skip containers the City said during the COVID-19 pandemic, they heavily relied on external service providers, resulting in considerable expenses. “Recognising this as an opportunity for growth, the division decided to leverage their capacity and potential to manufacture these items in-house, effectively reducing costs by nearly half,” they concluded.