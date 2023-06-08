Deputy finance minister points out agriculture as key to transform Africa

By Adolf Kaure.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Hon Maureen Hinda-Mbuende is of the opinion that agriculture has the potential to completely transform Africa and feed the world.

She made these observations at the opening of the SADC Development Finance Institutions chief executives forum which took place this week in Swakopmund.

“In Africa, agriculture for way too long, has been treated as a development activity, a social sector,” she said.

“It’s been treated as a sector for managing poverty. Let us wear other lenses and start to look at agriculture from a different perspective.”

The executive directors from SADC Development Finance Institutions gathered to reflect and share experiences to enable socio-economic development in SADC on the Finance and Investment Protocol as well as the broader development agendas of the SADC region.

The deputy minister added that with innovative and a consistent balancing act, Development Finance Institutions will continue to spearhead the socio-economic development.

“There is also greater consideration and action required in terms of innovative, agile and strategic alignment with the likes of other development partners, financial technology (Fintech) and green climate finance mechanisms, to strengthen the balancing act while executing the development mandate,” said Hinda-Mbuende.

The three-day forum concluded on Friday 09 June 2023.

Executive officers of Development Finance Institutions in Member States of the Southern African Development Community gathered in Swakopmund to reflect on finance and development. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)