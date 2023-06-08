Adopt-a-School initiative continues to improve school attendance at primary schools through feeding programme

Seawork Cares through its Adopt-a-School initiative, in association with FNB Namibia continues to significantly improve school attendance at primary schools in the Kunene, ǁKaras and Kavango East regions by providing daily nutritious meals to over 860 underprivileged children.

The initiative promotes education by providing a healthy meal to underprivileged learners, thereby increasing school attendance, and ultimately improving academic performance by allowing them to focus on their education without worrying about where their next meal is coming from.

To date, FNB through the FirstRand Foundation has contributed a total of N$450,000 to this initiative.

FirstRand Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Manager, Revonia Job highlighted the importance of keeping children in school by giving them the right tools to ensure their success adding that through partnerships with non-profit organisations like Seawork Cares, corporates can make a real difference in the lives of communities.

“Food insecurity is one of the biggest challenges facing underprivileged learners in our society which often hinders their academic progress. The FirstRand Foundation believes in giving children a fair chance to enable them to be successful in their academic journeys thus this partnership is vital for us to achieve just that” she said.

“Thanks to the significant donation and partnership with FNB, Seawork Cares was able to expand its efforts in August 2022 by adding three more schools to the Adopt-a-School initiative. This expansion represents a remarkable milestone in our mission to uplift communities and provide better opportunities for children in need,” Seawork Cares Project Coordinator Annie Theron said.

She added that the community’s response to the Adopt-a-School program has been overwhelmingly positive, with teachers, parents, and students expressing gratitude for the support received. The initiative continues to not only nourish the bodies of the beneficiaries but also their hopes and aspirations.

“Seawork Cares is driven by a deep commitment to shaping a brighter future, and we firmly believe that by working together, we can make a positive impact. Our mission is rooted in the understanding that a simple act, such as providing a good meal, can yield incredible results. We firmly believe that education is the great equaliser, granting those less fortunate the chance to pursue their dreams and transform their lives” Theron said.

Seawork Cares is a non-profit initiative established to support and assist the most vulnerable individuals and to provide those in need with the resources to build a brighter future. Forming part of Seawork Cares, the Adopt-a-School initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to underprivileged primary school children residing in remote rural areas of the country, enabling them to focus on their education and offering relief from food insecurity. Seawork Cares launched the Adopt-a-School Initiative in March 2019, initially providing support to two schools: Marmer Primary School and Cocoma Junior Primary.