Second round of applications for FIFA football agent exam now open

The licensing application for the second window of the FIFA Football Agent Exam opened on 01 May closing on 31 July, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) announced this week.

The exam is meant for interested individuals wishing to pursue a career as a FIFA Player Agent.

According to the football governing body, applications should be submitted online at www.agents.fifa.com and the FIFA Football Agent Exam is scheduled for 20 September.

“Under the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR), for a prospective candidate to obtain a license to act as a Football Agent, applications must comply with the eligibility requirements and successfully pass the exam conducted by FIFA and subsequently pay the annual fee to FIFA,” the NFA said.

NFA meanwhile said candidates must pass the exam similar to the pre-2015 requirements as part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations.

The format will be an open-book examination with 20 multiple-choice questionnaires to be answered within 60 minutes. The pass rate is 75% or a minimum of 15 out of 20 correct answers.

“The most important underlying themes of the examinations are the rules on transfers, training compensation, working with minors, the agent licensing system, commission caps, conflicts of interest, and the disciplinary/legal system,” NFA added.

Enquiries should be directed to the Competitions Director at 081-241-1624, alternatively by email at [email protected]