Geingob undergoes successful medical procedure in South Africa

Jun 9, 2023

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob underwent a successful minor aortic procedure on Friday, the presidency announced in a statement.

The presidency said that during a routine medical checkup, the medical team of President Geingob detected a mild aortic stenosis, which has remained asymptomatic thus far.

“On the advice of medical staff, President Geingob successfully underwent today, 9 June 2023, a preventive minor aortic procedure in South Africa,” the statement read.

According to the presidency, President Geingob would have elected to undergo the procedure in Namibia, however, at this stage, Namibia does not have the expertise to carry out the procedure.

“The Presidency wishes to assure the Namibian people that President Geingob remains fit and healthy, and will resume presidential duties next week Tuesday, 13 June,” they concluded.

 

