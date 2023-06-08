Select Page

Namibia included in eNuus weather forecast

Jun 8, 2023

MultiChoice Namibia has announced that a weather forecast for Namibia is now part of the eNuus weather bulletin, provided to eNuus by People’s Weather.

eNuus is the news bulletin on kykNET (DStv Channel 144), that has been bringing independent and credible news coverage in Afrikaans of both local and international events to viewers for the past 13 years.

eNuus editor, Paul Duun said they now broadcast the weather forecast for the next three days for ten cities and towns in Namibia every evening.

“This decision was made based on requests from numerous viewers from Oranjemund to Oshakati, and in the past six weeks, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from viewers about this addition to our weather bulletin,” he added.

M-Net Director of Premium Channels, Waldimar Pelser said the necessary groundwork to include Namibia weather in the eNuus bulletin began some time ago.

“The inclusion of Namibia in the bulletin has been in our sights for years, and we are pleased to finally be able to connect our viewers north and south of the Orange River in this way,” added Pelser.

Viewers can watch eNuus every evening at 19:pp on kykNET (Dstv Channel 144) and kykNET&kie (DStv Channel 145). People’s Weather is Africa’s only weather, environment, and lifestyle channel.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

