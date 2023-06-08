2023 Population and Housing Census to commence in September – Preparations underway

The 2023 Population and Housing Census will take place from 18 September to 03 November, according to an update released on Thursday by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

This period will cover both the enumeration and the Post Enumeration Survey, according to NSA Statistician-General and Chief Executive, Alex Shimuafeni.

The Post Enumeration Survey, a quality assurance activity, is an essential part of the census since it ensures that the NSA disseminates reliable statistics.

Shimuafeni noted that the NSA disclosed earlier this year that the 2023 Population and Housing Census would take place following the budget allocation announcement by the Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Hon Iipumbu Shiimi, on 22 February 2023.

“The preparations are underway to ensure a comprehensive and accurate enumeration process. This national undertaking aims to collect essential data on population size, distribution, and characteristics, including housing and living conditions. The information gathered will serve as a cornerstone for evidence-based planning, decision-making, policy formulation, and equitable resource allocation,” stated Shimuafeni.

Meanwhile, the NSA is urging all citizens to support this campaign and actively participate when enumerators visit their households.

“The information provided during the census will, per the NSA norm, be treated with the utmost confidentiality and used solely for statistical purposes. The nation can rest assured as all data is anonymized and encrypted, meaning confidentiality remains guaranteed,” he said, adding that this project is a collective effort that demands the support and cooperation of every citizen.

Furthermore, Shimuafeni also mentioned that on 07 June, the NSA advertised mass recruitment of over 13,000 Census Field Staff, the majority of whom are Enumerators and Enumeration Supervisors, Data Clerks, and IT Field Technicians.

More specifically, he said that the application would be online via their website, www.nsa.org.na, where you will go to opportunities and then build your profile to apply for the roles you’ve indicated you are interested in.

Besides, this recruitment initiative is intended for engaging enthusiastic individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the census team, ensuring adequate coverage and efficient data collection across every corner of our nation, he added.

“These temporary roles will provide a unique opportunity for citizens to contribute to a crucial national project while gaining valuable experience and skills. In addition to the above, NSA successfully recruited the 14 Regional Human Resources Officers who have since started their duties at NSA’s head office.

“We, therefore, encourage all passionate and eligible individuals about serving their nation to be part of this historic national project. This advertised recruitment which will close on 19 June 2023 for the Census IT-related positions and 30 June 2023 for the Census Data Collection positions, provides detailed information on how interested individuals can apply and contribute to this momentous undertaking,” NSA’s Statistician-General affirmed.

The Census training will be divided into four phases, namely master training (24 July – 04 August), training of trainers 1 and 2 (07 August – 01 September), and training of enumerators (08 – 16 September).

The last census was held in 2011, while the 2021 Population and Housing Census was postponed twice.

“Additionally, I would like to inform the nation that NSA will be sourcing transport services from private individuals for the census period. The acquiring of transport services from individuals means that the NSA will be utilizing private individuals’ vehicles where they will be driving their vehicles or assign drivers to their vehicles,” he said.

He added that they would like to notify those individuals who own vehicles that meet the standards that the NSA needs to use them for the population and housing census, for which they will be rewarded.