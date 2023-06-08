Vivo Energy launches maiden marathon – Event scheduled for July in Windhoek

The maiden Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon was launched this week and is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 29 July.

The marathon which is not just about promoting physical fitness is set to provide an opportunity for people of all ages and fitness levels to come together and challenge themselves while also enjoying the camaraderie of others.

“We know that when people come together for a common goal, they can achieve great things. The Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon is an excellent example of this, as participants join together to raise money for the Windhoek Mayoral Fund – which contributes to important charities and causes,” said Vivo Energy Namibia MD – Mr. Edward Walugembe

“We call on athletes, schools, families, social entities, and corporate companies to register. We firmly believe that by supporting this Marathon, we can make a difference in the lives of people as a collective,” he added.

Speaking at the launch event, the deputy mayor, Magdalena Lombardt said the Vivo Energy Marathon is not just a sporting occasion but, also a celebration of unity, perseverance, and the power of the human spirit.

“The City is honoured that the registration fee proceeds from this race will be donated to the Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust, which will align with one of Vivo Energy’s themes under: “Education, Environment, Health, Innovation or Road Safety”, she said.

Walugembe meanwhile said as a sponsor, they believe in the importance of partnerships.

“As a company, we strive to make a positive impact in the communities where we operate, by teaming up with like-minded institutions. This initiative would not be possible without the support of the City of Windhoek, our technical partner FinishTime and the active interest and participation of the Sports Clubs that are represented,” he concluded.