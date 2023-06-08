Boarding schools across the country receive massive boost from Wildlife Resorts

Hospitality and tourism company, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) on Thursday handed over items, including bed linen, bed fittings, mosquito nets, and gowns, valued at N$700,000 to boarding schools across the country at an event held at the Gross Barmen Resort in Okahandja.

The initiative aligns with NWR’s ongoing commitment to support education and youth development. In addition to the donations, NWR is set to invest N$500,000 in building school gardens across the country, said Nelson Ashipala, Corporate Communications Manager at NWR.

“NWR recognises the importance of ensuring that students residing in boarding schools feel at home away from home. We believe there should be no disparity in comfort between rural and urban areas. With this generous gesture, NWR aims to provide an equal and pleasant living environment for all hostel children in Namibia,” he said.

According to Ashipala, there are close to 400 government-owned hostels countrywide that accommodate about 15,178 primary school learners, 42,487 secondary school learners, and 1197 learners with special needs.

“The donation ceremony marks a significant milestone in NWR’s corporate social investment strategy. It exemplifies the company’s dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. By investing in education and providing essential amenities, NWR aims to contribute to the well-being and holistic development of Namibia’s youth” Ashipala added.

The donated items were gratefully received by Ms. Rochester Mushabati, the Chief Education Officer of the Namibia Institute for Educational Development Support (NIEDS).

“We are grateful for this support as it will go a long way in assisting the Ministry in meeting some of its needs. Yes, learning requires that all conditions are ideal. This will make assist the Ministry in ensuring that conditions are ideal,” Mushabati said.

Meanwhile, to ensure efficient distribution, the bed linens will be distributed with the assistance of the Governors’ offices throughout the country.

“NWR remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift communities and contribute to the socio-economic development of Namibia. Through strategic corporate social investment, the company strives to make a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and the nation,” Ashipala concluded.