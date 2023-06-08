NAMCOR pleads with public and media to be patient with its Block 15/06

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) recently issued a statement urging the public and the media to remain patient to allow for a smooth completion of the Block 15/06, known as the Transaction, with the parastatal maintaining it is not able to disclose any further information concerning the deal at this point.

“NAMCOR acknowledges the ongoing interest and understands the importance of providing accurate information to maintain transparency. We want to assure the public that all the parties are fully committed and working together to bring this important Transaction to its logical close, which we expect in 2023,” according to the NAMCOR Board of Directors.

They further noted that the parastatal remains committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and adhering to all legal and regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, the Board said that it appreciates the public’s trust and support during this period.

“NAMCOR would like to request the media and the Namibian nation at large to be cognizant of the commercially sensitive disposition of transactions of this nature and remain patient to allow for a smooth completion of the Transaction.

“We remain committed to serving the interests of Namibia and its citizens in the energy sector,” the Board further said.