Flat-roofed industrial property ideal for large solar installations

Posted by | Jun 8, 2023 |

Namibian Stock Exchange-listed property investor, Oryx Properties has just completed a 91 kW 218 panel solar installation, in partnership with a long-term tenant, Scania Namibia. The solar installation on the roof of the Scania building in Windhoek’s Northern Industrial Area, constitutes a N$1.4 million investment.

This investment aligns with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies of both Oryx Properties and Scania Namibia.

Scania Managing Director, Clifford Marchbank, said he is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Oryx Properties. “One of the key benefits of this eco-friendly initiative is its positive impact on electricity costs. We project that we will save more than 50% on our current monthly electricity bill, marking a significant step to operational efficiency. During daylight hours, the solar panels will fully cover all the electricity requirements of the Scania facility. Plans are already in motion to incorporate advanced battery storage systems and capacitors, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, even during night-time operations.”

Saving further on electricity, Scania has also replaced all bulbs with LEDs. “Our objective is to contribute to electricity and water conservation, recognising the scarcity of these resources in the southern Africa region. Consequently, we are also looking at bringing in Euro 5 trucks and finalising the water recycling system in the wash bays – all initiatives that talk to our sustainability strategy.”

Oryx Properties Asset Manager, Conrad van der Westhuizen, said the introduction of solar energy at the Scania plant not only promoted sustainability but also demonstrated a shared commitment to environmental responsibility by Oryx Properties and Scania Namibia. “By embracing renewable energy sources, we are actively contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and mitigating the impact on the planet. This partnership between Oryx Properties and Scania Namibia signals our dedication to sustainable business practices and showcases our joint effort to create a greener future.”

 

