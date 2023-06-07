Sport has potential to drive national youth employment – Uutoni

By Adolf Kaure.

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon Erastus Uutoni says that sport can be a powerful tool to help alleviate the current situation of high youth unemployment in the country.

He made these remarks at the just-concluded Namibia Local Authorities Sports and Recreation Association (NALASRA) Games, which took place in Swakopmund.

“I believe that if we invest in local sporting and recreational facilities, we will create avenues for sporting champions to emerge,” the minister said.

“Young people will be able to make a living through sports as we have seen during our national, continental and world Olympic Games.”

“I wish to appeal to all of local authorities to make budgetary provision for the improvement of sport and recreational facilities within your individual local authorities.”

“I am fully aware that in a lot of cases money isn’t there, but I advise councils to work more effectively with local sport clubs and associations as well as the business people to achieve that.”

The minister emphasised the benefit of sport for building strong communities.

“It is a known fact that communities that participate in sport and recreation develop strong social bonds, are safer places and the people who live in them are generally healthier and happier than places where physical activity isn’t a priority. Recreational activities have a considerable effect on the mind and the overall health of an individual.”

“Recreation helps manage stress, boosts physical activity and ultimately contributes to improve the overall quality of life.”

The Walvis Bay municipality won the 2023 NALASRA Games which included soccer, seven aside rugby, netball, darts, pool, golf and other codes.

Nkurenkuru (blue bib) in action against Walvis Bay (green bib) during a 2023 NALASRA Games netball match. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)