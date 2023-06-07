Rural School Project avails Groendraai Primary School a conducive learning environment with new classroom blocks

Learners of the Groendraai Primary School will now have a conducive learning environment following the handover of a block of four classrooms and a storeroom worth N$1.2 million by digital enabler, MTC at an event on Wednesday.

The completion of the classrooms block and handover took place three months after the company announced in February that it will construct classrooms at Kahunikwa Primary School, Onduludiya Combined School, and Groendraai Primary School through its maiden CSI initiative – the MTC Rural School Project.

The MTC Rural Schools Project is an MTC Corporate Social Investment project launched in 2019 – as part of the Friends of Education Initiative with the Ministry of Basic Education, Arts and Culture.

The objective of the project is to assist the government to improve educational infrastructures such as dilapidated schools that lack decent structures or have none, by renovating and in most cases erecting new classroom blocks mainly for schools in rural Namibia.

Since its launch, the project has thus far built classrooms in Otjozondjupa, Kavango West,!Karas, Oshana, Kunene Region, and Hardap are the latest region to benefit from the Groendraai Primary School. Later this month, MTC will hand over classrooms at schools in Zambezi (Kahunikwa Primary School) and Ohangwena region (Onduludiya Combined School), bringing the tally to 41 classrooms constructed through the project thus far.

Groendraai Primary School was built in 1952 and opened its doors the following year when locals in collaboration with Rhenish Church decided to construct learning environments for children in the settlement. With only 67 learners by 1961, the school now hosts 251 learners.

“We do not want to embark on this project alone. We are inviting all corporates to join us in handing over classrooms around the country. We need by all means to nationalize this project and we can only successfully do it with more funds and more partners,” said Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer.

Since the inception of this project, the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture is on record highlighting that the Ministry needs a cumulative N$1,8 billion to clear the backlog in classes. This translates to a Herculean task of constructing 5 169 classrooms across the country to accommodate both primary and secondary pupils, in remote areas.

“No longer should we accept that a Namibian child should be taught under trees and in unconducive environments. It is our responsibility in whatever capacity to protect the future leaders and we can only do it if we hold hands together,” added Ekandjo.

The classrooms having been constructed by a local company, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Faustina Caley lauded MTC for making the clarion call to dignify education and involving people from the region.

“The education sector is faced with a multitude of challenges that the ministry cannot attend to alone. And it is the responsibility of the entire country to play its role. At this school, and around the country, we have learners being taught in unpardonable environments not conducive to learning. At this school, learners endure the heat, winds, and cold of the south. They are the leaders of this country and we can only expect better from them if we have partners like MTC come to the table to make education better for them,” said Caley.

Caley also called for the active participation of parents in the lives of their children, saying teachers can do a better job when parents do their part in streamlining the future of learners.

The school turns 70 later this year and its’ head acknowledged that it will be a memorable anniversary, saying teaching has become better and encouraging for both the teachers and learners.

“This gift will go a long way in improving the lives of the learners and a conducive teaching environment for the teachers. We cannot thank you (MTC) enough for the gesture, and we can only say continue doing this good work for other learners across the country, said school principal Calvin Rickerts.