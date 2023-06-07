Continuation of electricity disconnection plan to protect company and stakeholders – NamPower

Power utility, NamPower on Wednesday said the company did receive the communication on the Cabinet Directive from the Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises to halt the suspension of power to defaulters, but the Board of Directors unanimously decided to exercise its fiduciary responsibilities to protect the company and stakeholders.

“The Board of Directors and Management resolved to proceed with the disconnection plan because it is in the best interest of the financial sustainability of the company and for the sustainability of electricity supply in the country,” the utility said in a statement.

According to the statement, disconnecting defaulting customers was the last resort after exhausting all existing interventions to collect long outstanding debts, as non-payment of debts detrimentally affects the company’s duty to supply electricity to the entire country on a sustainable basis.

“NamPower recognises that the unintended consequence of the sustained failure to collect dues from clients will result in all future borrowings for generation and transmission infrastructure being guaranteed by the sovereign, due to our inability to collect contractually,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the utility in the statement once again pleaded with its defaulting customers to pay their dues to enable the company to continue delivering on its mandate, that of ensuring the security of supply to Namibia.

NamPower’s debt from its customers stands at N$1.5 billion, with an amount of N$842 million being overdue, while interest amounts up to N$74 million, according to the company.

The utility earlier in May announced that it would suspend the electricity supply of defaulting regional and local authority distributors by 05 June, unless they settle their outstanding overdue amounts before the said date.