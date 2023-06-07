Select Page

The National Skills Competition set for Ongwediva

The 3rd National Skills Competition through WorldSkills Namibia (WSN) is scheduled to take place at the Ongwediva Trade Centre from 25 to 30 September, the Namibia Training Authority announced.

The authority said the selection competition for the National Skills Competition 2023 has already concluded and participants were judged in 14 skills areas, which are Automobile Technology, Bricklaying, Cooking, Electrical Installations, Fashion Technology, Hairdressing, Joinery, Plumbing and Heating, Refrigeration and Air-conditioning, Restaurant Services, Web Technologies, Welding, Wall and Floor Tiling and Mechatronics.

“Winners will represent Namibia at the global skills competition taking place in Lyon, France from 10 to 15 September 2024 where over 1 600 talented young professionals from 85 countries and regions will participate in approximately 60 different skills competitions, all for a chance to be recognised as the best in the world in their skills,” they added.

WorldSkills Namibia Advocacy Specialist, Katrina Newaka said that after the conclusion of the selection competition, the competition outcome is communicated to the participating centres for final confirmation of selected competitors.

“This process ensures accuracy and allows the centres to review and validate the results. Only after final confirmation from host centres and selected competitors do we officially share with external stakeholders including the media for wider dissemination,” she explained.

The authority confirmed that last year Namibia clinched four gold medals, two silver, and three bronze medals during the WorldSkills Africa competition held in Swakopmund.

“The WorldSkills Namibia is the national hub for promoting vocational education and training in Namibia. As per the nor, the bi-annual competition is open for skilled youth from all education and training institutions, industries, and private individuals, preferably under the age of 21,” they concluded.

 

