Nuyoma’s stay as GIPF CEO extended by a two-month temporary, fixed-term contract

The Government Institutions Pensions Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees has resolved to appoint the incumbent, David Nuyoma, on a two-month temporary, fixed-term contract pending the successful completion of the selection and approval process.

According to a statement from GIPF, the contract shall commence on 04 June and shall run until 04 August.

“As our esteemed stakeholders, you are aware that the Fund has embarked upon a process of the recruitment, selection, and appointment of a Chief Executive Officer/Principal Officer in light of the incumbent CEO/Principal Officer, David Nuyoma’s current employment contract expiring on 03 June,” GIPF Chairperson: Board of Trustees, Nilian Mulemi said in a statement.

According to Mulemi, the process of appointing the incoming Chief Executive is being conducted as per the GIPF Recruitment, Selection, and Termination policy and is currently underway.

“The Board of Trustees has taken this decision to ensure stability, continuity, and statutory compliance of the Fund. We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Board of Trustees is fully cognisant of the importance of stable, competent, and sound leadership to ensure strategic and operational continuity,” she concluded.