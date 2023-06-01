Select Page

Nuyoma’s stay as GIPF CEO extended by a two-month temporary, fixed-term contract

Posted by | Jun 6, 2023 |

Nuyoma’s stay as GIPF CEO extended by a two-month temporary, fixed-term contract

The Government Institutions Pensions Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees has resolved to appoint the incumbent, David Nuyoma, on a two-month temporary, fixed-term contract pending the successful completion of the selection and approval process.

According to a statement from GIPF, the contract shall commence on 04 June and shall run until 04 August.

“As our esteemed stakeholders, you are aware that the Fund has embarked upon a process of the recruitment, selection, and appointment of a Chief Executive Officer/Principal Officer in light of the incumbent CEO/Principal Officer, David Nuyoma’s current employment contract expiring on 03 June,” GIPF Chairperson: Board of Trustees, Nilian Mulemi said in a statement.

According to Mulemi, the process of appointing the incoming Chief Executive is being conducted as per the GIPF Recruitment, Selection, and Termination policy and is currently underway.

“The Board of Trustees has taken this decision to ensure stability, continuity, and statutory compliance of the Fund. We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Board of Trustees is fully cognisant of the importance of stable, competent, and sound leadership to ensure strategic and operational continuity,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Prime Minister to lead first pan-African virtual training programme for female civil servants

Prime Minister to lead first pan-African virtual training programme for female civil servants

27 April 2022

Local tech startup, Dololo named best accelerator/incubator at Southern Africa Startup awards

Local tech startup, Dololo named best accelerator/incubator at Southern Africa Startup awards

2 December 2019

Three new senior execs appointed at Alexander Forbes Namibia

Three new senior execs appointed at Alexander Forbes Namibia

30 April 2019

New construction minimum wages in force from end of March

New construction minimum wages in force from end of March

11 April 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<