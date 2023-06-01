A daily meal gives primary school learners strength to focus on their school work

Around 860 learners in primary schools in the Kavango East, Kunene and Karas regions receive a nutritious meal every school day to help them focus on their school work and not worry about their daily sustenance. This initiative is run by Seawork Cares, in association with the FirstRand Foundation as part of the Adopt-a-School project.

To date, the FirstRand Foundation has supported this project with a total amount of N$450,000.

FirstRand Group Corporate Social Investment Manager, Revonia Job, said they are motivated by the importance of keeping children in school by giving them the right tools to ensure their success. Through partnerships with non-profit organisations like Seawork Cares, the foundation strives to make a real difference in the lives of communities.

“Food insecurity is one of the biggest challenges facing underprivileged learners in our society which often hinders their academic progress. The FirstRand Foundation believes in giving children a fair chance to enable them to be successful in their academic journeys,” she said.

“Thanks to the significant donation and partnership with FNB, Seawork Cares was able to expand its reach in August 2022 by adding three more schools to the Adopt-a-School project. This expansion represents a remarkable milestone in our mission to uplift communities and provide better opportunities for children in need,” Seawork Cares Project Coordinator, Annie Theron, said.

The community’s response to the Adopt-a-School project has been overwhelmingly positive with teachers, parents, and learners all benefitting from the support.

“Seawork Cares is driven by a deep commitment to shaping a brighter future, and we firmly believe that by working together, we can make a positive impact. Our mission is rooted in the understanding that a simple act, such as providing a good meal, can yield incredible results. We firmly believe that education is the great equaliser, granting those less fortunate the chance to pursue their dreams and transform their lives,” Theron said.

Eager learners at Otjimuhaka Primary School can now pay attention to their school work thanks in no small measure to the daily meal they receive from Seawork Cares with support from the FirstRand Foundation.