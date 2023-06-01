Select Page

Public talk on Prehistoric Rock Art of the Sahara to be hosted by the Scientific Society

András Zboray will be giving a public talk on the Prehistoric Rock Art of the Sahara on 15 June at 19:00, at the Namibia Scientific Society.

The talk will provide a richly illustrated overview of the principal Saharan rock art areas and styles, as well as their chronology and their present-day environmental setting.

“Several interesting parallels may be drawn between Saharan and Namibian rock art, suggesting similar lifestyles and adaptation patterns to similar environmental challenges,” the Society said in a statement.

According to the Society, the Sahara was not always a hyper-arid desert as today, because in the mid-Holocene wetter conditions prevailed, enabling human settlement in an arid savannah environment, which closely resembled conditions of present-day Namibia.

“These ancient humans left innumerable traces of their presence in the form of engravings and painting over a period spanning at least 5 thousand years,” they emphasised

András Zboray has been studying Saharan rock art for over three decades, spending much of this time documenting the painted shelters in the Jebel Uweinat – Gilf Kebir region at the centre of the Libyan Desert, on the converging borders of present-day Egypt, Libya, and Sudan

He is the author of several publications on the subject, including the first to present, a robust absolute chronology for any rock art region of Northern Africa.

 

